- (PLX AI) - Sbanken Q4 pretax profit NOK 240.4 million vs. estimate NOK 234 million.
- • Q4 net interest income NOK 367.3 million
- • Dividend NOK 6.60 per share
- • CET1 ratio 15%
|Sbanken Q4 Pretax Profit Ahead of Expectations; to Pay NOK 6.60 Dividend
