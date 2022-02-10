- (PLX AI) - Haldex Q4 sales SEK 1,191 million vs. estimate SEK 1,151 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 54 million vs. estimate SEK 93 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.98
|Haldex Year-End Report, January - December 2021
|Haldex Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 60 Million vs. Estimate SEK 93 Million
|Haldex launches a new vision and strategy for 2025 and an updated growth target
|Invitation to Haldex's Capital Markets Day 2021
|Haldex Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 80 Million
|(PLX AI) - Haldex Q3 sales SEK 1,203 million vs. estimate SEK 1,051 million.• Q3 EBIT SEK 96 million vs. estimate SEK 80 million• Q3 net income SEK 55 million vs. estimate SEK 50 million• Q3 EPS SEK...
