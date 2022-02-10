- (PLX AI) - Orkla Q4 pretax profit NOK 1,841 million vs. estimate NOK 1,750 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT NOK 1,871 million vs. estimate NOK 1,766 million
- • Q4 revenue NOK 14,027 million vs. estimate NOK 13,611 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS NOK 1.4
- • Orkla has established a platform for generating sustainable, profitable growth with a good cash flow that will also make it possible to pay out solid dividends to our shareholders in the years ahead, CEO says
ORKLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de