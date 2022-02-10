

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Arcelor Mittal (MT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.04 billion, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.7% to $20.8 billion from $14.18 billion last year.



Arcelor Mittal earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $4.04 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.92 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $20.8 Bln vs. $14.18 Bln last year.



