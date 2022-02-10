+17% organic Sales Growth (+20% reported) and +13% vs. pre-covid2
+22% organic growth in PRO1 (+25% reported) and +20% vs. pre-covid2
Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):
Press release Paris, 10 February 2022
SALES
Sales for H1 FY22 totalled €5,959m, with an organic growth of +17% (+20% reported), with a favourable FX impact linked mainly to strength of US Dollar and Chinese Yuan vs. Euro.
H1 FY22 Sales grew in all regions:
- Americas +14%: very dynamic growth in the region, notably USA, Brazil and Travel Retail
- Asia-RoW +16%: excellent growth driven by China, India and Turkey
- Europe +21%: outstanding growth across the region, with rebound in Spain, France, Travel Retail and continued dynamism in Eastern Europe.
Strategic International Brands and Specialty portfolio are driving strong price/mix with:
- Strategic International Brands +19%: broad-based rebound with all brands growing, notably Jameson, Martell, Ballantine's, Absolut and Chivas Regal, all double-digit
- Strategic Local Brands +14%: driven by recoveryof Seagram's Indian whiskies
- Specialty Brands +21%:continued very dynamic momentum of American whiskeys, Malfy, Monkey 47, Redbreast, Lillet and agave portfolio
- Strategic Wines -6%: soft first half, due in particular to New Zealand lower harvest.
Price/mix on Strategic Brands was strong at +6%.
Innovations are in strong growth +43%
Q2 Sales were €3,242m, with +14% organic growth, slowing vs. Q1 Organic Sales (+20%), cycling higher comparison basis in some markets.
RESULTS
H1 FY22 PRO was €1,998m, an organic growth of +22%, with a strong organic operating margin improvement of +147bps:
- Gross margin expanding+39bps:
- Strong pricing across regions and operational excellence savings
- more than compensating inflation in Costs of Goods, notably from logistics and commodities
- Phasing in A&P with acceleration expected in H2 with ratio of c. 16% for FY22
- Structure costs reinforcement to support Sales growth and transformation momentum
- Positive FX impact on PRO +€39m with US Dollar and Chinese Yuan appreciation vs. Euro offsetting significant Turkish Lira depreciation.
Group share of Net PRO was €1,438m, +32% reported vs. H1 FY21 and the Group share of Net Profit was €1,390m, +44% reported, reflecting increase in Profit from Recurring Operations, lower non-recurring operating items, lower financial expenses and increase in Corporate Income Tax.
Excellent Earnings Per Share +33%, reflecting growth in PRO and positive impact of FY22 Share buy-back.
FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT
Very strong H1 cash conversion with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,383m, +39%. Cash generation supported by strong growth in Profit from Recurring Operations. Seasonal Working Capital requirements in line with business growth.
The average Cost of debt stood at 2.2% vs. 3.2% in H1 FY21 following successful bond refinancings.
Net debt increased by €471m vs. 30 June 2021 to €7,923m. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rate2 was 2.4x at 31 December 2021.
OUTLOOK
In an ongoing volatile environment with potential disruptions of Covid-19, Pernod Ricard expects for FY22:
Continued On-Trade rebound, Off-trade resilience and Travel Retail gradual recovery driving strong diversified Sales momentum across regions
Dynamic topline driving operating margin expansion albeit moderating vs. H1, with increased investments to fuel growth momentum
Continued implementation of Transform Accelerate, including digital transformation to develop Pernod Ricard into a Conviviality Platform
Strong cash generation while upweighting investments behind key Capex and Strategic inventories
Acceleration of share buy-back programme with additional c. €250m (total of c. €750m for FY22)
Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
"The execution of our Transform Accelerate strategy is delivering an excellent and broad-based performance in the first half, with brand share gains in most countries and with all our Must-Win Markets showing very strong growth. I take the opportunity to praise the engagement and performance of our teams throughout the world, who have relentlessly accomplished outstanding work, in an environment still largely disrupted on many fronts by the Covid crisis.
Despite the ongoing volatile environment, we expect for FY22 strong Sales growth across regions, with continued On-Trade rebound, Off-trade resilience and a gradual Travel Retail recovery. We will increase investments to fuel growth momentum.
We remain focused on executing our strategy, progressing on our Sustainability and Responsibility journey and accelerating our digital transformation. A successful mix of robust fundamentals, the dedication of our teams and our portfolio of brands, has yielded a very strong set of results and seen us through this crisis, emerging even stronger."
All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.
Limited review procedures have been carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the condensed half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the Half-yearly Financial Information is being issued.
Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures
Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.
Organic growth
Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.
Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.
For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.
Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.
This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.
Profit from recurring operations
Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.
About Pernod Ricard
Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, New Zealand Wines, Campo Viejo, Mumm Sparkling and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.
Appendices
Emerging Markets
Asia-Rest of World
Americas
Europe
Algeria
Malaysia
Argentina
Albania
Angola
Mongolia
Bolivia
Armenia
Cambodia
Morocco
Brazil
Azerbaijan
Cameroon
Mozambique
Caribbean
Belarus
China
Namibia
Chile
Bosnia
Congo
Nigeria
Colombia
Bulgaria
Egypt
Persian Gulf
Costa Rica
Croatia
Ethiopia
Philippines
Cuba
Georgia
Gabon
Senegal
Dominican Republic
Hungary
Ghana
South Africa
Ecuador
Kazakhstan
India
Sri Lanka
Guatemala
Kosovo
Indonesia
Syria
Honduras
Latvia
Iraq
Tanzania
Mexico
Lithuania
Ivory Coast
Thailand
Panama
Macedonia
Jordan
Tunisia
Paraguay
Moldova
Kenya
Turkey
Peru
Montenegro
Laos
Uganda
Puerto Rico
Poland
Lebanon
Vietnam
Uruguay
Romania
Madagascar
Zambia
Venezuela
Russia
Serbia
Ukraine
Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth
Volumes
Organic Net Sales
of which Volume
of which Price/mix
(in 9Lcs millions)
|Absolut
6.9
+23%
+22%
+1%
|Chivas Regal
2.6
+23%
+25%
(2)%
|Ballantine's
5.3
+29%
+25%
+4%
|Ricard
2.4
+2%
+5%
(3)%
|Jameson
5.8
+22%
+22%
+0%
|Havana Club
2.4
+12%
(1)%
+12%
|Malibu
2.6
+9%
+5%
+4%
|Beefeater
2.0
+31%
+27%
+4%
|Martell
1.7
+11%
+14%
(3)%
|The Glenlivet
0.9
+21%
+16%
+5%
|Royal Salute
0.1
+41%
+40%
+1%
|Mumm
0.6
+24%
+18%
+6%
|Perrier-Jouët
0.2
+51%
+38%
+13%
|Strategic International Brands
33.3
+19%
+18%
+2%
Sales Analysis by Period and Region
Net Sales
H1 FY21
H1 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Europe
1,456
29.2%
1,797
30.2%
|+341
|+23%
|+300
|+21%
|+19
|+1%
|+22
|+2%
|Americas
1,402
28.1%
1,638
27.5%
|+235
|+17%
|+196
|+14%
|+17
|+1%
|+22
|+2%
|Asia Rest of World
2,127
42.7%
2,524
42.4%
|+397
|+19%
|+338
|+16%
|+0
|+0%
|+60
|+3%
|World
4,985
100.0%
5,959
100.0%
|+974
|+20%
|+834
|+17%
|+36
|+1%
|+104
|+2%
Net Sales
Q2 FY21
Q2 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Europe
811
29.5%
1,005
31.0%
|+193
|+24%
|+156
|+19%
|+19
|+2%
|+19
|+2%
|Americas
729
26.5%
864
26.7%
|+135
|+19%
|+107
|+15%
|+0
|+0%
|+28
|+4%
|Asia Rest of World
1,209
44.0%
1,373
42.3%
|+163
|+13%
|+122
|+10%
|+0
|+0%
|+41
|+3%
|World
2,750
100.0%
3,242
100.0%
|+492
|+18%
|+386
|+14%
|+19
|+1%
|+87
|+3%
Net Sales
Q1 FY21
Q1 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Europe
645
28.8%
793
29.2%
|+148
|+23%
|+144
|+22%
|+0
|+0%
|+4
|+1%
|Americas
673
30.1%
773
28.5%
|+100
|+15%
|+89
|+13%
|+17
|+3%
(6)
(1)%
|Asia Rest of World
918
41.0%
1,152
42.4%
|+234
|+26%
|+215
|+23%
|+0
|+0%
|+19
|+2%
|World
2,236
100.0%
2,718
100.0%
|+482
|+22%
|+448
|+20%
|+17
|+1%
|+17
|+1%
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Summary Consolidated Income Statement
|(€ millions)
H1 FY21
H1 FY22
Change
|Net sales
4,985
5,959
20%
|Gross Margin after logistics costs
3,021
3,640
20%
|Advertising and promotion expenses
(706)
(840)
19%
|Contribution after A&P expenditure
2,315
2,801
21%
|Structure costs
(721)
(803)
11%
|Profit from recurring operations
1,595
1,998
25%
|Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations
(151)
(102)
-32%
|Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations
(337)
(436)
29%
|Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates
(20)
(21)
8%
|Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,087
1,438
32%
|Other operating income expenses
(61)
(2)
|NA
|Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations
(103)
(32)
|NA
|Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations
44
(16)
|NA
|Non controlling interests (non-recurring)
3
|Group share of net profit
966
1,390
44%
|Non-controlling interests
18
21
17%
|Net profit
984
1,411
43%
Profit from Recurring Operations by Region
|World
(€ millions)
H1 FY21
H1 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Net sales
4,985
100.0%
5,959
100.0%
|+974
|+20%
|+834
|+17%
|+36
|+1%
|+104
|+2%
|Gross margin
3,021
60.6%
3,640
61.1%
|+619
|+20%
|+532
|+18%
|+17
|+1%
|+69
|+2%
|Advertising promotional spend
(706)
14.2%
(840)
14.1%
(134)
|+19%
(111)
|+16%
(4)
|+1%
(19)
|+3%
|Contribution after A&P spend
2,315
46.4%
2,801
47.0%
|+485
|+21%
|+422
|+18%
|+13
|+1%
|+51
|+2%
|Profit from recurring operations
1,595
32.0%
1,998
33.5%
|+403
|+25%
|+355
|+22%
|+8
|+1%
|+39
|+2%
|Americas
(€ millions)
H1 FY21
H1 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Net sales
1,402
100.0%
1,638
100.0%
|+235
|+17%
|+196
|+14%
|+17
|+1%
|+22
|+2%
|Gross margin
909
64.8%
1,070
65.3%
|+161
|+18%
|+123
|+14%
|+11
|+1%
|+27
|+3%
|Advertising promotional spend
(250)
17.8%
(264)
16.1%
(14)
|+6%
(7)
|+3%
(3)
|+1%
(5)
|+2%
|Contribution after A&P spend
659
47.0%
806
49.2%
|+147
|+22%
|+117
|+18%
|+8
|+1%
|+23
|+3%
|Profit from recurring operations
459
32.7%
595
36.3%
|+136
|+30%
|+110
|+24%
|+6
|+1%
|+20
|+4%
|Asia Rest of the World
(€ millions)
H1 FY21
H1 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Net sales
2,127
100.0%
2,524
100.0%
|+397
|+19%
|+338
|+16%
|+0
|+0%
|+60
|+3%
|Gross margin
1,232
57.9%
1,458
57.8%
|+226
|+18%
|+198
|+16%
|+0
|+0%
|+29
|+2%
|Advertising promotional spend
(291)
13.7%
(361)
14.3%
(70)
|+24%
(58)
|+20%
(0)
|+0%
(12)
|+4%
|Contribution after A&P spend
940
44.2%
1,097
43.5%
|+157
|+17%
|+140
|+15%
(0)
(0)%
|+17
|+2%
|Profit from recurring operations
674
31.7%
814
32.3%
|+140
|+21%
|+128
|+19%
|+0
|+0%
|+12
|+2%
|Europe
(€ millions)
H1 FY21
H1 FY22
Change
Organic Growth
Group Structure
Forex impact
|Net sales
1,456
100.0%
1,797
100.0%
|+341
|+23%
|+300
|+21%
|+19
|+1%
|+22
|+2%
|Gross margin
881
60.5%
1,112
61.9%
|+231
|+26%
|+211
|+24%
|+7
|+1%
|+14
|+2%
|Advertising promotional spend
(164)
11.3%
(214)
11.9%
(50)
|+30%
(46)
|+28%
(1)
|+1%
(2)
|+1%
|Contribution after A&P spend
717
49.2%
898
50.0%
|+181
|+25%
|+165
|+23%
|+5
|+1%
|+11
|+2%
|Profit from recurring operations
461
31.7%
589
32.7%
|+127
|+28%
|+117
|+25%
|+3
|+1%
|+8
|+2%
Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group
Foreign Exchange Impact
|Forex impact H1 FY22
(€ millions)
|Average rates evolution
|On Net Sales
|On Profit from
Recurring
Operations
|H1 FY21
|H1 FY22
|US dollar
|USD
1.18
1.16
(1.7)%
|+23
|+17
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
7.99
7.47
(6.6)%
|+56
|+33
|Indian rupee
|INR
87.48
86.52
(1.1)%
|+7
|+2
|Russian rouble
|RUB
88.61
84.86
(4.2)%
|+8
|+6
|Argentinian peso
|ARS
90.61
114.76
|+26.7%
(10)
(4)
|Turkish Lira
|TRL
8.94
11.42
|+27.8%
(19)
(19)
|Pound sterling
|GBP
0.90
0.85
(5.8)%
|+14
(15)
|Other
|+25
|+19
|Total
|+104
|+39
Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate
Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD
Impact on the income statement(1)
(€ millions)
Profit from recurring operations
+15
Financial expenses
(1)
Pre-tax profit from recurring operations
+14
Impact on the balance sheet
(€ millions)
Increase/(decrease) in net debt
+37
(1) Full-year effect
Balance Sheet
|Assets
(€ millions)
|30/06/2021
|12/31/2021
|(Net book value)
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets and goodwill
16,230
16,857
|Tangible assets and other assets
3,963
4,146
|Deferred tax assets
1,623
1,687
|Total non-current assets
21,816
22,690
|Current assets
|Inventories
6,555
6,694
|aged work-in-progress
5,373
5,446
|non-aged work-in-progress
84
82
|other inventories
1,098
1,166
|Receivables (*)
1,126
2,233
|Trade receivables
1,080
2,165
|Other trade receivables
46
67
|Other current assets
413
353
|Other operating current assets
408
345
|Tangible/intangible current assets
6
8
|Tax receivable
141
77
|Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives
2,086
2,023
|Total current assets
10,321
11,380
|Assets held for sale
11
0
|Total assets
32,147
34,070
|(*) after disposals of receivables of:
592
919
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|30/06/2021
|12/31/2021
|(€ millions)
|Group Shareholders' equity
14,829
15,757
|Non-controlling interests
246
265
|of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests
13
21
|Total Shareholders' equity
15,075
16,022
|Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities
3,555
3,650
|Bonds non-current
8,787
8,236
|Lease liabilities non current
405
402
|Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments
108
97
|Total non-current liabilities
12,854
12,385
|Current provisions
163
151
|Operating payables
2,337
2,976
|Other operating payables
1,134
886
|of which other operating payables
724
828
|of which tangible/intangible current payables
410
58
|Tax payable
282
423
|Bonds current
70
785
|Lease liabilities current
103
105
|Current financial liabilities and derivatives
128
337
|Total current liabilities
4,218
5,663
|Liabilities held for sale
0
0
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
32,147
34,070
Analysis of Working Capital Requirement
(€ millions)
June
December
June
December
H1 FY21 WC
H1 FY22 WC
|Aged work in progress
5,084
5,135
5,373
5,446
67
21
|Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits
19
10
9
14
(8)
5
|Payables on wine and ageing spirits
(108)
(161)
(93)
(147)
(47)
(53)
|Net aged work in progress
4,995
4,984
5,289
5,313
11
(28)
|Trade receivables before factoring/securitization
1,375
2,508
1,672
3,085
1,173
1,360
|Advances from customers
(38)
(18)
(21)
(31)
19
(8)
|Other receivables
343
354
445
399
27
(40)
|Other inventories
1,006
932
1,098
1,166
(62)
10
|Non-aged work in progress
76
72
84
82
(2)
(3)
|Trade payables and other
(2,364)
(2,870)
(2,946)
(3,626)
(554)
(593)
|Gross operating working capital
398
978
331
1,075
601
725
|Factoring/Securitization impact
(513)
(750)
(592)
(919)
(246)
(315)
|Net Operating Working Capital
(115)
227
(261)
155
355
410
|Net Working Capital
4,879
5,211
5,028
5,468
366
382
|* at average rates
|Of which recurring variation
350
374
|Of which non recurring variation
16
8
Net Debt
|(€ millions)
30/06/2021
12/31/2021
Current
Non-current
Total
Current
Non-current
Total
|Bonds
70
8,787
8,857
785
8,236
9,021
|Syndicated loan
|Commercial paper
7
7
170
170
|Other loans and long-term debts
115
108
222
163
94
258
|Other financial liabilities
122
108
229
333
94
428
|Gross Financial debt
192
8,894
9,086
1,118
8,330
9,448
|Fair value hedge derivatives assets
(22)
(22)
(10)
(4)
(14)
|Fair value hedge derivatives liabilities
|Fair value hedge derivatives
(22)
(22)
(10)
(4)
(14)
|Net investment hedge derivatives assets
(43)
(43)
(22)
(22)
|Net investment hedge derivatives liabilities
|Net investment hedge derivatives
(43)
(43)
(22)
(22)
|FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING
192
8,830
9,022
1,108
8,305
9,413
|Cash and cash equivalents
(2,078)
(2,078)
(1,997)
(1,997)
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT
(1,886)
8,830
6,944
(889)
8,305
7,416
|Lease Debt
103
405
508
105
402
507
|NET FINANCIAL DEBT
(1,783)
9,235
7,452
(784)
8,707
7,923
Change in Net Debt
(€ millions)
12/31/2020
12/31/2021
|Operating profit
1,534
1,995
|Depreciation and amortisation
179
189
|Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets
6
|Net change in provisions
(31)
(22)
|Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
|Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets
(5)
(3)
|Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets
2
(3)
|Share-based payments
15
17
|Self-financing capacity before interest and tax
1,699
2,173
|Decrease (increase) in working capital requirements
(364)
(382)
|Net interest and tax payments
(347)
(313)
|Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others
(153)
(157)
|Free Cash Flow
835
1,320
|of which recurring Free Cash Flow
995
1,383
|Net acquisitions of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
(33)
(464)
|Dividends paid
(699)
(820)
|(Acquisition) Disposal of treasury shares and others
(25)
(292)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)
78
(256)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
406
(168)
|Non cash impact on lease liabilities
(40)
(47)
|Decrease (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts)
443
(471)
|Initial net debt
(8,424)
(7,452)
|Final net debt
(7,980)
(7,923)
Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2021
billions
Strong liquidity position at €5.4bn as of 31st December 2021, of which €3.4bn credit lines undrawn
Gross debt after hedging at 31st December 2021 (excluding lease liabilities):
- 9% floating rate and 91% fixed rate
- 60% in EUR and 40% in USD
Bond details at 31 December 2021
Currency
Par value
Coupon
Issue date
Maturity date
EUR
1,500 m o/w:
10/24/2019
500 m
0.000%
10/24/2023
500 m
0.500%
10/24/2027
500 m
0.875%
10/24/2031
650 m
2.125%
9/29/2014
9/27/2024
1,500 m o/w:
4/1/2020
750 m
1.125%
4/7/2025
750 m
1.750%
4/8/2030
500 m o/w:
4/27/2020
250 m
1.125%
4/7/2025
250 m
1.750%
4/8/2030
600 m
1.500%
5/17/2016
5/18/2026
500 m
0.125%
10/4/2021
10/4/2029
USD
1,650 m o/w:
1/12/2012
800 m
4.250%
7/15/2022
850 m
5.500%
1/15/2042
600 m
3.250%
6/8/2016
6/8/2026
2,000 m o/w:
600 m
1.250%
10/1/2020
4/1/2028
900 m
1.625%
4/1/2031
500 m
2.750%
10/1/2050
Net Debt EBITDA ratio evolution
Closing rate
Average rate(1)
EUR/USD rate 30/06/2021 -> 31/12/2021
1.19 -> 1.13
1.19 -> 1.18
Ratio at 30/06/2021
2.6
2.6
EBITDA cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts
-0.4
-0.4
Group structure and forex impacts
0.2
0.1
Ratio at 31/12/2021
2.4
2.4
|(1) Last-twelve-month rate
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) calculation
(x 1,000)
HY FY21
HY FY22
Number of shares in issue at end of period
261,877
261,877
Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)
262,315
261,877
Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)
(1,654)
(1,656)
Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares
816
609
Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation
261,478
260,829
(€ millions and €/share)
HY FY21
HY FY22
reported
Group share of net profit from recurring operations
1,087
1,438
32.3%
Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations
4.16
5.51
32.6%
Upcoming Communications
Date1
Event
28 April 2022
Q3 FY22 Sales conference call
10 May 2022
North America conference call
8 June 2022
Capital Market Day in Paris
24 June 2022
Asia conference call
1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change
1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations
2 vs. H1 FY20 at constant FX
3 Based on average EUR/USD rate: 1.18 in calendar year 2021
