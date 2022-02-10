- (PLX AI) - TGS Q4 EBITDA USD 69 million vs. estimate USD 92 million.
- • Q4 segment EBITDA USD 84 million
- • TGS to maintain the quarterly dividend at USD 0.14 per share and continue its share repurchase program with a remaining value of up to USD 4.3 million
- • Although the multi-client market remains at a low level in a historical perspective, we have seen several positive signs of improvement lately, and the sales momentum in Q4 2021 was better than previous quarters, CEO says
- • Recent conversations with key customers indicate that this should impact seismic spending positively: CEO
