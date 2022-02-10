- (PLX AI) - HKScan Q4 revenue EUR 491.6 million vs. estimate EUR 477 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 7.3 million
|HKScan Q4 EBIT EUR 7.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 10 Million
|HKSCAN OYJ
|1,668
|+1,21 %