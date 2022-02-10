- (PLX AI) - Scandic Q4 sales SEK 3,783 million vs. estimate SEK 3,545 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,306
|4,360
|08:00
|4,296
|4,360
|08:01
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Scandic Q4 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 436 Million vs. Estimate SEK 388 Million
|(PLX AI) - Scandic Q4 sales SEK 3,783 million vs. estimate SEK 3,545 million.
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic's year-end report 2021 - Positive results & strengthened cash flow
|03.02.
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Invitation to presentation of Scandic's year-end report 2021
|17.01.
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic to open climate-neutral hotel in Sundsvall in 2024
|07.12.21
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB: Scandic strengthens digital self-service offering - new online booking feature for meetings
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
|4,329
|-0,02 %