- (PLX AI) - Betsson Q4 revenue SEK 1,594.7 million vs. estimate SEK 1,572 million.
- • Q4 EBIT margin 13.2%
|Betsson Q4 EBIT SEK 210.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 191 Million
|Betsson AB (publ) Year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2021
|Betsson secures Buenos Aires launch to strengthen LatAm profile
|Betsson launches online gambling in Buenos Aires
|BETSSON AB: BETSSON LAUNCHES ONLINE GAMBLING IN PROVINCE AND CITY OF BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA
