

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), on Thursday, reported net sales for the month of January 2022 that amounted to NT$20.5 billion, an increase of 31.83%, compared to NT$15.5 billion generated a year ago.



For the month of December 2021, the company's net sales totaled NT$20.28 billion, up 32.65% from NT$15.29 billion reported in the prior year period.







