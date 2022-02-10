Changes in Caverion's Group Management Board

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 10 February 2022 at 8.15 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is soon entering its next strategy period with its purpose to enable performance and people's well-being in smart and sustainable build environment. Caverion will continue to focus on serving its customers in the best way and creating sustainable impact for every customer. To ensure its customer focus, the following changes in the Caverion Group Management Board will take place as of today.

Kari Sundbäck will be responsible for Services business, smart technologies, advisory, engineering and digital solutions as well as for strategic and operations development.

Caverion has appointed Reinhard Poglitschas EVP, Head of Commercial, responsible for International customers and commercial development as of 14 March 2022. Poglitsch joins Caverion after a long career in ISS, a global provider of facility services. His most recent position was as Commercial Director, ISS Europe, during 2019-2021. He will also be a Group Management Board member of Caverion.

Martti Ala-Härkönen will continue as CFO until 31 March 2022, after which he will join another company as announced in a stock exchange release on 9 November 2021. Caverion has appointed Riitta Palomäki as interim CFO as of 1 March 2022. Palomäki has previously held CFO positions at Uponor Corporation and Kuusakoski Group Oy. She will report to Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO, but will not be a Group Management Board member.

Juha Mennander will continue as Advisor to the President and CEO and he will lead Sustainability development, but he will not be part of the Group Management Board.

"With these changes, I believe we have a strong and capable team that can serve our customers in an agile way. The aim is to deliver a sustainable impact for every customer with our digital tools and more than 14,000 peoples' core competences and expertise," says Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO.

