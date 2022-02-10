

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Industrial services provider Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit fell 68 percent to 66 million euros from prior year's 203 million euros.



Adjusted net profit was 41 million euros, compared to last year's 24 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.01 euros, up from 0.60 euro a year ago.



EBITA climbed 162 percent to 37 million euros, and adjusted EBITA was 50 million euros, up 18 percent.



Bilfinger generated revenue of 982 million euros, up 11 percent from last year's 882 million euros. Organic revenue growth was 11 percent.



Orders received were 1.028 billion euros, nearly same as last year's 1.024 billion euros. Organically, orders grew 1 percent.



The order backlog grew 14 percent on a reported basis and organically to 2.95 billion euros.



Further, the Board will propose a regular dividend of 1.00 euro per share to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, in addition to the proposal for a special dividend of 3.75 euros per share that has already been announced.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Bilfinger anticipates significant revenue growth from last year's 3.74 billion euros.



Further, the company targets to achieve a reported EBITA margin of 5 percent by 2024, and to increase its revenues to more than 5 billion euros.







