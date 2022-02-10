Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, announced today that it has appointed Steven Bloom as Vice President, Chief Business Officer with immediate effect. Steven will join Transgene's executive committee to lead global business development strategy, alliance management and program management of the Company, with a focus on building a strong visibility in the US as part of establishing Transgene as a leader in virus-based immunotherapies worldwide

"We welcome Steven to the Transgene management team and are delighted to appoint a professional of his caliber to lead our global business development activities," said Hedi Ben Brahim CEO of Transgene. "We are in a strong position for him to leverage the powerful pipeline of multi-armed oncolytic virus therapies and individualized vaccines that we have built using our proprietary technology platforms Invir.IO and myvac respectively. His skills will be invaluable to support our partnering goals and to reinforce Transgene's position as a leading innovator in the immuno-oncology space

"I am pleased to join Transgene's team. The Company has reached important milestones these last few months and has established itself as a key player in the space of virus-based immunotherapies against cancer. I'm looking forward to working with the rest of the team and manage potential business deals and partnerships to take Transgene's pipeline to the next level," added Steven Bloom

Mr. Bloom has extensive experience in pharma and biotech licensing, collaborations, M&A, commercial planning and corporate strategy. He has held senior leadership roles in both large multi-national corporations and biotech companies and has closed major biotech deals in the field of oncology. In particular, he led the Verastem Oncology deal team that acquired duvelisib from Infinity Pharma in November 2016.

Prior to joining Transgene, Mr. Bloom was Senior Vice President at Boston Pharmaceuticals and before that he was Chief Business Officer at Vavotar Life Sciences (formerly known as NantiBodyFc). In his role at Vavotar, Steven Bloom served as a member of the executive leadership team with a specific focus on corporate strategy, business development, and KOL development; he co-led an oncology Antibody Drug Conjugate platform sale and team integration to Sorrento in November 2020. Mr Bloom held similar roles at Verastem Oncology and Ziopharm Oncology. Earlier in his career he served 18 years at Eli Lilly in key positions in Sales/Marketing and Corporate Affairs in several US locations.

Mr. Bloom holds a BS in Pharmacy from Northeastern University in Boston.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene's myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Transgene disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

