Donnerstag, 10.02.2022

PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 08:04
74 Leser
Recruitment SaaS platform Manatal raises US$5.1 million in funding to transform hiring globally

The startup is transforming how SMEs recruit by using an AI-powered Applicant Tracking System, allowing companies to hire faster, better and save costs

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruitment and onboarding SaaS platform Manatal today announced they have closed US$5.1 million in seed funding from Sequoia India's Surge alongside angel investors. This funding round comes as the company is quickly scaling. They have placed close to 100,000 people in jobs since 2019 and are used in over 130 countries. Revenues have grown 3x every year. The fresh funds will be channeled into engineering as the startup looks to enhance their product offering and AI-recommendation engine in the following months.

CEO and co-founder of Manatal: Jeremy Fichet

Thousands of SMEs, tech companies and startups have joined Manatal as it aims to become the leading recruitment platform for millions of SMEs while ensuring the highest security and confidentiality with user data.

According to a case study by McKinsey & Company, companies can realise a 40 percent increase in the quality of hires and a 12 percent decrease in first year attrition after they become more thoughtful and data-driven about hiring. As the war for talent continues to intensify amidst changing employee expectations and an increasingly borderless world, companies are also looking for simplified technology-based platforms to enhance their candidate experience.

Manatal's simplicity helps recruiters leverage the latest technologies to streamline their recruitment flow from the sourcing to the onboarding. With Manatal, SMEs around the globe can combat challenges around talent recruitment and reach their hiring goals in a more affordable way than offered by the various enterprise recruitment solutions in the market.

"Manatal was designed to hire faster and better in a world where getting the best talents is critical for any company's success. With Manatal, companies can now match the perfect fit for positions they are recruiting for in minutes. We're proud of the success the platform has seen and are looking forward to further expanding our global reach," shared CEO of Manatal, Jeremy Fichet.

Manatal was founded in January 2019 by Jeremy Fichet (French) and Yassine Bel Mamoun (Moroccan) in Bangkok, Thailand. Jeremy has held senior positions in companies like Cdiscount and Groupon for over 15 years. Yassine has worked as an IT Consultant at Agility Factory, Data Scientist at Orami and as a Quantitative Research Analyst at BNP Paribas.

About Manatal

Manatal is a Bangkok-based end-to-end recruitment and onboarding SaaS platform on a mission to transform how the world recruits.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743397/Manatal_Jeremy_Fichet.jpg

Contact:
Bilal Mahmood
+44 (0)7714 007257
b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
