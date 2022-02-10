

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drinks company Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) on Thursday reported that its Group share of net profit for the half year grew 44 percent to 1.39 billion euros, while net profit rose 43 percent to 1.41 billion euros.



The Group said its result reflect increase in profit from recurring operations, lower non-recurring operating items, lower financial expenses and increase in corporate income tax.



Group share of Net Profit from Recurring Operations or PRO grew 32 percent to 1.44 billion euros, while, on a per share basis, it was up by 32.6 percent to 5.51 euros.



For the first half, the Group's net sales rose by 20 percent to 5.96 billion euros, and it was up 17 percent organically, with a favorable FX impact linked mainly to strength of US Dollar and Chinese Yuan vs. Euro.







