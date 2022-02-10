- (PLX AI) - Solar Q4 revenue DKK 3,380 million vs. estimate DKK 3,400 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA margin 7.7%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|98,10
|99,00
|09:26
|98,30
|98,80
|09:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Solar A/S Q4 EBITDA DKK 259 Million vs. Estimate DKK 258 Million
|(PLX AI) - Solar Q4 revenue DKK 3,380 million vs. estimate DKK 3,400 million.• Q4 EBITDA margin 7.7%
► Artikel lesen
|08:04
|Solar A/S: No. 2 2022 Annual Report 2021
|Mo
|Solar A/S' Chairman to Retire
|(PLX AI) - Solar's Chairman, Jens Borum, will Retire at the Annual General Meeting in March.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Solar A/S: No. 1 2022 Solar's Chairman will Retire at the Annual General Meeting
|04.11.21
|Solar A/S: No. 21 2021 Major shareholder announcement
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SOLAR A/S
|97,10
|+4,52 %