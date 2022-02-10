- (PLX AI) - Terveystalo Q4 revenue EUR 327.5 million vs. estimate EUR 315 million.
- • Q4 net income EUR 25.8 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|11,440
|11,640
|09:26
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Terveystalo Q4 Adjusted EBITA EUR 41.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 40.4 Million
|(PLX AI) - Terveystalo Q4 revenue EUR 327.5 million vs. estimate EUR 315 million.• Q4 net income EUR 25.8 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo has signed an agreement for a EUR 100 million domestic commercial paper program
|08:06
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Proposals of Terveystalo's Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting 2022
|Mi
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo Plc's Board of Directors has approved a new performance period covering years 2022-2024 of the long-term share-based incentive plan for key personnel
|29.12.21
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ: Terveystalo's share buyback program has ended
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TERVEYSTALO OYJ
|11,600
|-0,17 %