- (PLX AI) - Attendo Q4 EPS SEK -0.06.
|Attendo Q4 Sales SEK 1,584 Million vs. Estimate SEK 3,350 Million
|Attendo year-end and Q4 report 2021: Increased occupancy in challenging period
|Attendo's year-end report for 2021 to be published on 10 February 2022 - Invitation to teleconference
|Attendo to Elect Mattsson New Chairman
|(PLX AI) - Attendo says Ulf Mattsson to be elected as new Chairman of the Board.• To replace Ulf Lundahl as Chairman of the Board of Attendo at the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2022
|The Nomination Committee has proposed Ulf Mattsson to be elected as new Chairman of the Board of Attendo
