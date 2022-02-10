Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der 1.345%-Turnaround!? Gamechanger-Meldung: Unglaublicher Forschungsdurchbruch und Patent!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFX9 ISIN: SE0008040653 Ticker-Symbol: 47H 
Stuttgart
10.02.22
08:08 Uhr
5,940 Euro
-0,090
-1,49 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3905,53009:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUMANA AB5,940-1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.