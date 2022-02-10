- (PLX AI) - Humana AB Q4 revenue SEK 2,110 million vs. estimate SEK 2,090 million.
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.68
|Humana AB Q4 Net Income SEK 33 Million vs. Estimate SEK 56 Million
