- (PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q4 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2.5 million vs. estimate SEK 7 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK -1.6 million vs. estimate SEK 4 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Fractal Gaming Q4 Revenue SEK 120.7 Million vs. Estimate SEK 117 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q4 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2.5 million vs. estimate SEK 7 million.• Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK -1.6 million vs. estimate SEK 4 million
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Invitation to Fractal Gaming Group's Year-end report, Q4 2021
|07.12.21
|FRACTAL GAMING GROUP: Torrent, Fractal Design's new flagship performance PC case, takes home prestigious industry award.
|19.11.21
|Fractal Gaming Q3 Revenue SEK 85.1 Million
|(PLX AI) - Fractal Gaming Q3 adjusted EBITDA SEK -2.7 million.• Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK -6.1 million
► Artikel lesen
|03.11.21
|Nomination committee appointed ahead of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Fractal Gaming Group AB (publ)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FRACTAL GAMING GROUP AB
|2,610
|+5,41 %