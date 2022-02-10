- (PLX AI) - Alimak Group Q4 revenue SEK 1,028 million vs. estimate SEK 976 million.
- • Q4 EBITA SEK 143 million vs. estimate SEK 132 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|10,600
|10,840
|09:27
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Alimak Group Q4 Orders SEK 912 Million
|(PLX AI) - Alimak Group Q4 revenue SEK 1,028 million vs. estimate SEK 976 million.• Q4 EBITA SEK 143 million vs. estimate SEK 132 million
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|ALIMAK GROUP AB: Alimak Group initiates a strategic review of the Wind division
|14.01.
|ALIMAK GROUP AB: Invitation to the presentation of Alimak Group's report of the fourth quarter 2021
|29.12.21
|ALIMAK GROUP AB: Alimak trademark infringement and use of fake plates in Australia
|17.12.21
|Alimak Group AB repurchases own shares
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ALIMAK GROUP AB
|10,160
|+0,20 %