- (PLX AI) - Harvia Q4 revenue EUR 46.5 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 12.7 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS EUR 0.44
- • Q4 free cash flow EUR 3.8 million
|08:10
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia updates its dividend policy to support the company's growth strategy
|08:10
|Harvia Q4 Adjusted EBIT EUR 11.1 Million
|08:04
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia's Financial statements bulletin 2021: Strong growth and profitability continued
|Fr
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 on Thursday, 10 February 2022 at around 9:00 a.m. EET
|Harvia Plc press release February 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EET
Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2021 on Thursday, 10 February 2022 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock...
|31.01.
|Harvia Oyj: Proposals of Harvia Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2022
