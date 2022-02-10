DJ ENERGISME: Strategic Plan 'AMBITION 20-24'. Acceleration of the commercial transformation. Moving towards a profitable growth model.

Strategic Plan "AMBITION 20-24"

Acceleration of the commercial transformation

Moving towards a profitable growth model 3-year objectives

Energisme (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) unveils today its strategic plan for the period 2020-2024.

Over this period, the Group intends to push through the mark of EUR20m in ARR(1). Based on an estimated ARR of more than EUR5m in 2021(3), achieving this target will increase our recurring revenue base by nearly 4 times.

This growth must be accompanied by an improvement in earnings, with a goal to generate positive EBITDA as of the first quarter of 2023. Following this initial step, the expected of margin growth momentum will enable us to generate a double-digit EBITDA(2) margin as of 2024(2).

These financial performances will be based on commercial progress backed by strong objectives:

-- Strengthen the network of marketing partners with the desire to increase it to over 50 in three years

-- Rapid expansion of the client base with the objective of a portfolio of more than 300 accounts by 2024

Energisme now has all the attributes to successfully achieve this new dimension in terms of growth and profitability:

Two software solutions stemming from the same technological platform, at the core of global needs for energy optimisation and data recovery

-- N'Gage: a fully data-driven smart platform for automating and managing energy efficiency in real time, achallenge that is a core concern for all private and public economic actors. The N'Gage platform integratesintelligent data processing services. It detects optimisation paths to reduce energy consumption and bills.

-- Loamics: software infrastructure launched in March 2021 and the only solution on the market that fullyautomates and industrialises the preparation and processing of data continuously and in real time. Loamics isaccelerating Energisme's growth - the company is already active in all business sectors - as control over dataaddresses all business-related issues and has a direct and immediate impact on a company's valuation. This newplatform expands Energisme's product range and is thus an additional growth driver with a limited investment andthe support of the indirect marketing partner network already in place.

Buoyant markets in an acceleration phase

With these two offers, Energisme is at the crossroads of the energy transition and Big Data: reducing energy costs and accelerating the energy and environmental transition, supporting companies' digital transition, reducing human processing of data, security, traceability and sovereignty of data, etc. Priority issues that enable the Company to address diversified sectors: Facility Management, Utilities, Industry, Public Sector, Real Estate, Healthcare, Banking/ Finance/Insurance, Energy, etc.

All these factors currently position Energisme at the core of two global markets, which are currently in an acceleration phase:

-- The global market for environmental and energy management software, expected to reach EUR1.5 billion in2024(4)

-- The global market for data preparation tools, which is expected to reach EUR5.3 billion by 2024(5)

Substantial markets to be conquered, which lend credibility to the reasoned objectives set out in the strategic plan.

Acceleration of the commercial transformation now underway

For 2021, Energisme is expected to post revenue growth of more than 50%, illustrating the drive to win new business after a major R&D investment phase (EUR35m invested over 6 years) making Energisme a key player in French DeepTech. The objective of the plan is currently to accelerate this transformation momentum with several priorities: focus the organisation and teams on extending the customer base, intensify efforts to coordinate the network of marketing partners, increase the verticalisation of offers to strengthen the penetration of priority sectors.

A powerful subscription-based business model

By backing both of its two offers with a subscription-based model (SaaS for N'Gage and PaaS for Loamics), Energisme is building its development on a model that generates recurring revenues with high leverage for profitability. As part of the execution of the strategic plan, the ramp-up of the customer base must be accompanied by an increase in the average subscription amount per customer, which will make it possible to fully benefit from the model's strength.

A solid position at the heart of the data ecosystem

Energisme is today at the heart of the French data ecosystem and is a driving force within organisations committed to the development of the market: Hub France IA, French Proptech, Smart City Galaxy, Impact AI, France Digitale, Gaia X, Cluster IA, etc. A position that at present places Energisme in an ideal position to seize all the opportunities on its markets.

A recognised offer of technological value

This position was recently validated by Verdantix(6) in its Green Quadrant 2022, which assessed 17 providers of IoT platforms for smart buildings based on their products, their user interface and their market dynamics. Energisme is one of the 7 new publishers in this study hailed for its offer, a true digital hub that facilitates the acquisition of massive and heterogeneous data.

An established network of marketing partners

To increase market coverage and accelerate business acquisition, the Group has built a network of leading partners that now support the Group's offers: technological partners (among which Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Scaleway), transformation consulting firms (Accenture, Capgemini, CGI, Segula, Astek), marketing partners (Spie, Gazprom, Bureau Veritas, Orange Business Service, Legrand), publishers (MyDataModels, Toucan Toco). Players that are benchmarks in their respective universes, and fully committed alongside the Group. This network and its planned expansion will also be decisive advantages in achieving the plan's objectives.

Building on these strengths and a solid and complementary organisation, Energisme is on the path to embark on a new development cycle that must enable it to rapidly scale up to a profitable growth model. The plan will be implemented by pursuing strict management discipline and controlled steering of financing requirements. 1. ARR: Annual Recurring Revenues or annual recurring income under the subscription model applied to each ofthe Group's two offers 2. EBITDA: Earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation EBTIDA margin: EBITDA/Revenue in % 3. The 2021 ARR will be published on 22 February 2022 on the occasion of the 2021 activity report 4. Source: "Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market Research Report by Function, by Deployment,by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" ReportLinker 5. Source: "Data Preparation Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" GrandView Research 6. Verdantix is an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in digital strategiesfor Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings. It is the 2021winner of the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

À PROPOS D'ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS software solution, N'Gage, aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, industrialists and property managers) thanks to data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform, Loamics, dedicated to the real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data. With the decisive technological and operational advantages of its platform, ENERGISME already has more than 170 major customers. The solution is also marketed by leading players under white label. ENERGISME (ISIN Code: FR0013399359 / Mnemonic: ALNRG) has been listed since July 2020 on the Euronext Growth market.

ENERGISME is a company eligible for the PEA-PME, and is also qualified as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

More information: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/

CONTACTS

ENERGISME Press relation Investors relation Sandrine Chauvin Jennifer Jullia Stéphane Ruiz investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr sruiz@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 26

