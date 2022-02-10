DJ Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021:

Date of purchase: 9 February 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 176,738 Highest price paid per share (GBP): GBP14.7600 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): GBP14.4550 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): GBP14.6445

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 7,290,577 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 217,735,349 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 14.6545 151,625 BATE 14.5795 15,113 ChiX 14.5968 10,000

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk

(Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: POS TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 142055 EQS News ID: 1278808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278808&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)