- (PLX AI) - TotalEnergies buys SunPower's Commercial & Industrial Solar Business for $250 million.
- • TotalEnergies is the majority shareholder of SunPower, a leading solar technology and energy services provider
- • Says deal will allow TotalEnergies to extend its distributed generation business footprint to the U.S. and to develop over 100 MW of additional capacity per year
- • SunPower will focus on its high-growth residential business
