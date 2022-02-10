Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der 1.345%-Turnaround!? Gamechanger-Meldung: Unglaublicher Forschungsdurchbruch und Patent!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 ISIN: SE0009922164 Ticker-Symbol: ESWB 
Tradegate
10.02.22
08:29 Uhr
25,360 Euro
+0,090
+0,36 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,10025,20009:36
25,09025,19009:36
PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 08:40
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity recognized by CDP for its supplier engagement in fight against climate change

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has been recognized as Supplier Engagement Leader by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The award addresses how Essity successfully has worked with its suppliers in the fight against climate change.

Supplier Engagement Leaders are companies at the forefront of efforts to reduce emissions of what is referred to as Scope 3 (which includes purchased goods and services, purchased transportation and waste from operations) in the Science Based Targets initiative.

"Our day-to-day activities of governance, targets and Scope 3 reporting is yielding results, and collaboration with suppliers is key to further progress in the right direction. Essity's target is to achieve net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and we can only achieve this if we work together with our suppliers," says Jessica Nordlinder, Vice President Global Procurement, Essity.

Essity is aiming to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 18% by 2030. Essity has been recognized by CDP on a number of previous occasions for the company's work against deforestation and has been referred to as a leader in combating climate change.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Sjöström, Media Relations Manager, +46 727 15 77 85, henrik.sjostrom@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-recognized-by-cdp-for-its-supplier-engagement-in-fight-against-climate-change,c3502155

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3502155/1532336.pdf

Essity recognized by CDP for its supplier engagement in fight against climate change

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/stamp-ser-2021,c3009799

stamp ser 2021

ESSITY AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.