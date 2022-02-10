Jya Launches World-Class Fjord Series Air Purifiers From Innovative High-End Experts

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contributing to the optimization of smart homes, Jya has risen above the industry standard thanks to its latest filtration and sensor technology with the commitment to give the ultimate experience and rational craftsmanship-designed home appliances. Its group Smartmi is accounted for 44% market share in China and has received many international prizes such as IF Design and Red Dot awards.

Jya has now announced the global launch of "Fjord & Fjord Pro" air purifiers with the aim to provide a sense of bliss to everyone's health, already being endorsed by 15 million people.

Guardian Of Air Health

The Jya Fjord has a CADR of 450 m³/h, cleaning air up to 54? every hour while the Pro version has a CADR of 550 m³/h, cleaning air up to 62?. This means 7499L/12220L of air is recycled every minute with industry-leading NanoGuard with active carbon that filters particles and absorb VOCs as small as 0.1µm and sterilizes UV(Fjord) to all kinds of invisible harmful substances. It protects against 99.95% of bacteria, viruses, pollen, formaldehyde, and smoke, giving the device compelling performance, outstanding purification, and efficiency.

AQI Cyber-Lighting For Precise Real-Time Tracking Of Air Quality

Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro has a hyper-accurate IAQ sensors. This gives an air quality indicator from excellent to an unhealthy status, given via dynamic LED lights. It provides 5 key air quality data detections PM10, PM2.5, TVOC, Temperature, and Humidity. All are displayed on an HD OLED touch screen display with touch controls that toggle through different stats, making it easy to know how clean the house is or switch to different modes.

Free Your Hands With Smart Control

Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro can automatically offer the best purification results by detecting indoor PM10/2.5 and TVOC stats with its built-in sensors that adjust the running speed dynamically and automatically. They also offer the best solution for all major smart home systems: Google/Alexa/Homekit matched with Smartmi Link App for phones, just only one tap or voice command away.

High-End Design With Humanization and Practicality

The philosophy is that home appliances are a reminder of the finer things in life, ensuring a premium and healthy lifestyle built to serve families with big responsibilities. Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro has space gray craftsmanship enabling them to integrate with elegance. They are also extremely quiet, Fjord noise levels are only 18.8dB(A) while Pro is 34dB(A). To top it off they are extremely easy to move with the Fjord offering quiet rolling Omni-directional wheels on the base while Pro offers invisible silent ones, greatly reducing disturbance.

Price & Availability

Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro will be available for pre-order starting from 21st February-13th March(9 am CET) on the official website

Early-bird buyers get €40 off (Price: Fjord €359, Fjord pro €459)

Jya Fjord & Fjord Pro will be available for open sale starting from 14th March(9 am CET) on the official website

Fjord: €399

Fjord Pro: €499

Shipping Countries & Regions

European Union countries : Germany , France , Spain , Italy , Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Republic of Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , Hungary , Latvia , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Malta , Netherlands , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia , Sweden , Liechtenstein

COVID-19's Impact on Shipping. Shipping times may be delayed due to changes in shipping regulations and the COVID-19 pandemic. Your package will be shipped and Jya will work with you to monitor its progress.

Contact

PR Team: jya@fstln.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1738672/Jya.jpg