The Flex Seal Family of Products: Flex Tape and Flex Glue Now Available in Ireland

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Flex Seal Family of Products is now filling gaps, cracks and holes in 18 different retailers across Ireland. Flex Tape and Flex Glue are the first two products from the Flex Seal Family to make their way to Ireland retailers and they've been a huge hit.

"The whole Flex Seal Family joins me in the excitement of this growth for our company," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson. "We are proud to partner with these retailers across Ireland and celebrate this accomplishment."

Flex Tape is a powerful adhesive with a thick, flexible rubberized backing that conforms to virtually any shape and surface, and even works underwater! The product gained immediate worldwide recognition for its engaging commercial where Phil Swift sawed a boat in half and repaired it using only Flex Tape.

Flex Glue is a super-strong rubberized glue that has a revolutionary instant grab technology that locks into place and holds on tight. Once fully cured, this powerful adhesive can easily lift over 1,000lbs! In the iconic Flex Glue commercial, Phil Swift used the product to glue together an entire monster 4x4 buggy.

Some of the retailers that now carry both of these products are:

Woodies

Chadwicks

Expert Hardware CED Paint Supplies

M.D. O'Sheas & Son's Castlebar

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

Press Contact: PR@Swiftdrtv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743376/TFSBLKR0805_Tape_BLK_Pipe.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1158617/Flex_Seal_Logo.jpg