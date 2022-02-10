

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said, in 2021, its total revenue increased by 41% and core EPS grew by 32%. The Group noted that it delivered on promise of broad and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world. The Group is increasing the dividend for shareholders, and said it is confident in long term growth and profitability.



For fiscal 2022, at CER, the company projects total revenue to increase by a high teens percentage; and core EPS to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage. Reflecting increased confidence in future growth and cash generation, the Board plans to increase the annualised dividend by $0.10 to $2.90.



Fiscal 2021 core EPS increased by 32%, or up 37% at CER, to $5.29. Loss before tax was $265 million compared to profit of $3.92 billion, prior year. Earnings per $0.25 ordinary share was $0.08 compared to $2.44.



Fiscal 2021 total revenue increased 41%, or 38% at CER, to $37.42 billion including COVID-19 vaccine revenues. Total revenue excluding vaccine increased 26%, or up 23% at CER, to $33.44 billion.



Fourth quarter core EPS increased by 56%, or up 74% at CER, to $1.67. Total revenue increased 62%, or up 63% CER, to $12.01 billion.



A second interim dividend of $1.97 per share has been declared, meaning a full-year dividend per share of $2.87.







