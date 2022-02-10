

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTA.L) on Thursday said its net income in the fourth quarter surged to $5.837 billion or $2.17 per share from $891 million or $0.31 per share in the same quarter a year ago, driven by higher oil and gas prices.



Adjusted earnings were $6.825 billion or $2.55 per share in the quarter compared with $1.304 billion or $0.46 per share last year.



Adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, jumped to $14.285 billion from $5.208 billion from the year-earlier period.



Sales for the fourth quarter increased to $60.348 billion from $37.943 billion last year.



Excluding excise taxes, revenues from sales were $55.298 billion compared with $32.348 billion prior year.



The company's Board has decided to propose a final 2021 dividend of 0.66 euros per share, equal to the three 2021 interim dividends already declared, at the shareholders' meeting o be held on May 25, 2022.



Further, the company said that it is planning for a share buyback of $2 billion in the first half of 2022, citing surplus cash flow from high hydrocarbon prices.







