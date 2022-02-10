For the following instruments the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 11 February 2022:

Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrument Name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new

Daimler Truck Holding AG G DTG DE000DTR0CK8 GER0 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

alstria office REIT-AG AOX DE000A0LD2U1 MDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes listed will not be deleted.

For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

