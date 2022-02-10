DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2022 / 09:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 188.5449

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25947

CODE: SGQL LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 142108 EQS News ID: 1278913 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

