Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2022 / 09:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 09-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 304.3704
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17440
CODE: UTIW LN
ISIN: LU0533034632
ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN
