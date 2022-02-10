DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 09/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.2966

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 169287

CODE: CU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 142244 EQS News ID: 1279062 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279062&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)