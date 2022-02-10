

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production increased at a faster pace in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 12.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 10.9 percent growth in November.



The latest growth was the biggest since July, when output rose 14.0 percent.



Nearly two-third of all industrial business classes produced more in December, the agency said.



Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 48.0 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in December.







