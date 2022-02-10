Avast Software, Inc.: Avast Shares Safety Tips for Those Looking for Last Minute Valentine's Day Dates Online

How to protect one's online identity when searching for a date and how to spot red flags and deal with unwanted behaviour

PRAGUE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, today shares safety tips for those looking for love online ahead of Valentine's Day. According to a report published by the online dating app Tinder , Valentine's Day 2021 was among the top swipe activity days of the year. Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast shares advice on how to stay safe when setting up a dating profile, when searching for and setting up a date, and how to handle a stalker on online dating sites.

"People may go online in search of a last-minute Valentine's Day date, especially given that the pandemic prevented many people from sharing the special day in person with someone last year," says Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast. "Online dating platforms make it easy and convenient to find a date quickly, and sometimes even find true love. To keep it fun, it's important people are aware of how to do so safely."

How to stay safe when looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day date

Luis Corrons recommends those looking for a connection on February 14th take the following steps, when setting up a profile:

Consider using a nickname on dating platforms, or even a "burner" account that can be used for the sole purpose of finding a date on Valentine's Day, to avoid being discovered too easily online by potential suitors

Check privacy settings on social media accounts, to make sure they are set to private and do not reveal much personal information, if any at all

Use profile photos with a neutral background that has no identifying features for your location and avoid using photos that include other people

Luis also advises taking the following steps when searching for and setting up a date:

Don't provide your potential date with too much information, like place of work, hangout spots, and home address, especially before meeting face-to-face

Avoid adding matches on social media

Set up a date in a familiar public place and meet the date directly at the selected location, and share a live location with a friend or family member

What to do if the date goes bad

Ruth Davison, CEO of Refuge, the UK's leading charity against domestic abuse, said: "The number of reported cases of stalking has surged by more than 1500% across England and Wales in the last five years. We also saw a sharp increase in stalking during the pandemic. This may be surprising, but we know perpetrators are increasingly using technology to stalk and harass. Receiving numerous unwanted calls, texts or online messages are all examples of stalking and it's vital that more people understand and recognise the impact tech facilitated stalking has."

If a date becomes uncomfortable or the person begins to show signs of stalking, Luis Corrons recommends the following:

End the date if it feels unsafe, and consider taking a taxi to a local police station if you are worried about your personal safety

Report the person on the app, and block the person on all accounts

Access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk .

"Dating should be an enjoyable experience, but hastily searching for a last-minute date can cause people to forget digital security best practices and potentially cloud people's judgements," continued Luis Corrons. "It's therefore important to remind people to protect their digital selves, especially when it crosses over into real world situations."

