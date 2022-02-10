- (PLX AI) - Pandora shares gained another 2% as more analysts joined the ranks of those recommending investors buy the stock.
- • Kepler Cheuvreux and Handelsbanken upgraded Pandora to buy from hold
- • The company's guidance for 2022 has upside, Kepler said
- • Pandora's growth initiatives will provide support for a sustainable growth rate of about 5% in comparable sales, and the current valuation of 11 times EV / EBIT is attractive, Kepler said
