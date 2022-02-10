Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Deliveroo Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), the brand-led consumer goods company focussed on CBD health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that it has further expanded its product offering, via Deliveroo, across 6 additional areas in London and Manchester.

With the success of the Pilot virtual store on www.deliveroo.co.uk, the Company has now expanded its product offering with Deliveroo, and Love Hemp products will now be available across 5 boroughs of London, as well as in Manchester.

Tony Calamita, CEO of Love Hemp Group, said: "Having completed the successful launch and pilot virtual store on Deliveroo we have now been able to expand that offering to a wider jurisdiction. This allows customers to be able to purchase our products in a "just in time" manner but most importantly it continues to expand our brand awareness and visibility across another channel of distribution."

-ENDS-

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact: