Germany - Land of Ideas: Business for climate: young leaders from Ghana wanted

The African-German leadership programme "AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business" is in for a second round

Focus: new business models and green innovative projects involving Africa and Germany

and Applications may be submitted by 27 March 2022 at www.agyle-programme.com.

BERLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether in the field of renewable energies, alternative mobility concepts or innovative payment services: a new generation of African leaders has been coming up with answers to current pressing challenges. And yet, the perspective of Africa as a continent of opportunity and ideas as well as its potential for the German economy still hasn't gathered sufficient momentum. To promote African-German exchange in a more targeted manner and to generate fresh impetus for business, the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas have launched a joint programme on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The programme, AGYLE, is aimed at building a business network for young business leaders from Germany and selected countries of the Compact with Africa initiative.

Young leaders up to 40 years of age from Germany as well as Ghana, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tunisia from the fields of business, politics, media and international cooperation can now apply for the 2022 "AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business" programme.

In keeping with this year's core theme, "Green Innovation - young leaders are tackling climate change", participants will have the opportunity to form interdisciplinary teams and apply their skills to current challenges. Applications may be submitted online by 27 March 2022 at www.agyle-programme.com. In addition to a letter of motivation, a letter of recommendation and a CV, applicants must also submit a short, personal video statement.

The 2022 digital AGYLE week: programme and business network

An international jury will select 40 young leaders - 20 from Germany and a total of 20 from Ghana, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tunisia. Participants will be invited to a five-day digital event in June, which will focus on interdisciplinary exchange and networking, professional motivation and cross-border cooperation. At the heart of the programme is a virtual design thinking lab, in which mixed teams will develop and refine selected ideas and business models. The jury will award a prize for the most innovative and promising idea as part of the closing event. The digital week will also include virtual panels, talks as well as social and cultural activities. Plus, in autumn 2022, a face-to-face event with all 80 participants from the first two years of the AGYLE programme is scheduled to take place in Berlin, where they will be able to get to know each other in person and strengthen the network further. In addition, all participants will be included in an exclusive digital business network.

About AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business

AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming leaders from Germany and Africa to establish a sustainable business network and promote the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a programme of the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas; AWE is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is supported by GIZ and DEG.