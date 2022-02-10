Soluna's new generator can be combined in a two-unit system to reach a capacity of 2.5kWh. It features built-in 120V(AC) output, continuous AC output power of 1,200W, and peak output of up to 2,400W.Shanghai-based battery manufacturer Soluna has developed a portable power generator for outdoor and indoor applications. Its Volans generator has a storage capacity of 1.28kWh. If combined in a two-unit series, it can reach 2.5kWh. "Volans has multiple charging options and can be connected to a solar panel as a power generator," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine, noting that the device ...

