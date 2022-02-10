- (PLX AI) - Orion Q4 sales EUR 276.5 million vs. estimate EUR 267 million.
- • Q4 pretax profit EUR 39.8 million vs. estimate EUR 52 million
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:34
|Orion Oyj: The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation decided on an incentive plan for key persons
|11:17
|Orion Oyj: Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation
|ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / NOTICE TO GENERAL MEETING 10 FEBRUARY 2022 at 12:15 EET
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Orion Corporation
The Annual General Meeting of...
|11:10
|Orion Q4 EBIT EUR 39.9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 52 Million
|(PLX AI) - Orion Q4 sales EUR 276.5 million vs. estimate EUR 267 million.• Q4 pretax profit EUR 39.8 million vs. estimate EUR 52 million
|Mi
|Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
|ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS9 FEBRUARY 2022 at 18.40 EET
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market...
|Di
|Orion Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
|ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS8 FEBRUARY 2022 at 14.30 EET
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market...
