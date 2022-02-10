Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 11:28
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 10

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2022, of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 15 March 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 18 February 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 17 February 2022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.