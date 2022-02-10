Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 10
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2022, of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 15 March 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 18 February 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 17 February 2022.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
10 February 2022
