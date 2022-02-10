ETFE Market worth $451 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "ETFE Market by Type(Pellet/Granule, Powder), Technology (Extrusion, Injection), Application (Films & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Tubes, Coatings), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 334 million in 2021 to USD 451 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The increased demand for ETFE in various end-use industries, increasing usage of ETFE in solar panels and better properties offered by ETFE than glass and other conventional fluoropolymers are driving the growth of the ETFE market across the globe.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245782263

Browse in-depth TOC on "ETFE Market"

486 - Tables

61 - Figures

302 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene-market-245782263.html

ETFE is used in various applications such as films & sheets, wire & cables, tubes, coatings, and others due to its lightweight. Moreover, ETFE is 100% recyclable and requires lesser fabrication than the traditional building materials, thereby reducing CO2 emissions. It is highly transparent and hence, allows a large amount of natural light to enter buildings, thereby creating bright and open spaces that can emulate the outdoors. This reduces the cost of artificial lighting and hence, resulting in energy saving. All these factors have also resulted in a significant demand for ETFE.

By Type, pellet/granule account for the largest share of the ETFE market

The pellet/granule form of ETFE can be both, extruded and injected to convert it to films & sheets, wires & cables, and tubes, which are then used by various end-use industries such as architecture, automotive, chemical processing, and others. The excellent tear propagation resistance and extremely high resistance to the outdoor weathering offered by them, make ETFE granules suitable for the production of architectural and other films.

By Technology, extrusion molding account for the largest share of the ETFE market

ETFE extrusion molding is suitable for various semi-finished products such as films & sheets, wires & cables, tubes, and coatings. ETFE is extruded from a resin into a highly transparent, strong, and lightweight sheet, commonly called a foil. The foil's surface is nonporous and has a low coefficient of friction, which allows the material to resist atmospheric pollution and the buildup of pollutants, dust, or dirt particles. The material is unaffected by UV rays and does not break down, discolor, or weaken structurally over time.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245782263

By application, films & sheets account for the largest share of the ETFE market

ETFE films & sheets are temperature, aging, and chemical resistant and have superior mechanical strength. ETFE films and sheets are now largely replacing glass in the building & construction industry due to superior light transmission properties. To make the material useful architecturally, ETFE is extruded into thin sheets, referred to as foils. ETFE sheets are more commonly found as roofing in public areas, such as stations, airports, educational centers, museums, conference centers, and other artistic structures. ETFE films are also used for front and backing sheets of photovoltaic (PV) modules. When used as front sheets for PV modules, these films help improve the efficiency of solar cells since they transmit 90%-95% of light.

By end-use industry, building & construction account for the largest share of the ETFE market

Energy efficiency, cost control, low carbon emissions, sustainability, recyclability, and green buildings are major factors that influence the construction industry. ETFE is eco-friendly, 100% recyclable and requires minimum energy for transportation and installation. This helps in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for green building. ETFE used as roofing material in buildings. ETFE roofs are characterized by their long service life, low maintenance and UV transparency. Much of the demand for ETFE in this segment is attributed modern buildings which possess greater architectural features.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=245782263

By region, North America accounted for the largest share in the global ETFE market

North America accounted for the largest share of the ETFE market in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. The US is one of the leading producers and consumers of ETFE, globally. New construction projects, greenhouse applications, steady growth in automotive, and growing solar energy market in the region are driving the ETFE market in the region.

The leading players in the ETFE market are AGC Inc. (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), 3M (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Vector Foiltec (Germany), HaloPolymer (Russia), Guangzhou Li Chang Fluoroplastics Co., Ltd. (China), Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), Ensinger Group (Germany), Dongyue Group (China), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia).

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

High Performance Fluoropolymers Market by Type (PTFE, FEP, PFA/MFA, ETFE), Form (Granular, Fine Powder & Dispersion), End-use Industry (Industrial Processing, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluor-polymer-market-497.html

Construction Fabrics Market by Type (PVC, PTFE, ETFE), Application (Tensile Architecture, Awnings & Canopies, Facades), and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East &Africa and South America) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/construction-fabric-market-262193343.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg