Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
10.02.22
08:15 Uhr
7,055 Euro
+0,105
+1,51 %
10.02.2022 | 11:34
Citycon Oyj: Citycon's Financial Statements 2021 to be published on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at approximately 9 am ETT

HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Investor News10 February 2022 at 12.15 hrs.

Citycon will publish its Financial Statements and Financial Statements Release for the 1 January - 31 December 2021 period as well as its Corporate Governance Statement on Thursday, 17 February 2022 at approximately 9 am EET. The reports will be available on Citycon's website after publication.

Citycon's investor, analyst and press conference call and live audiocast will begin one hour later at 10 am EET. The audiocast can be participated by calling in and followed live at https://citycon.videosync.fi/full-year-2021

Conference call numbers are:
Participants from Europe +44 3333 000 804
Participants from US +1 6319 131 422
PIN: 53464393#

The audiocast will be recorded and it will be available afterwards on Citycon's website.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Valtteri Piri
Manager, Investor Relations and Legal
Tel. +358 50 570 1022
valtteri.piri@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-financial-statements-2021-to-be-published-on-thursday--17-february-2022-at-approximately-9,c3503865

© 2022 PR Newswire
