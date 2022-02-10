Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022
PR Newswire
London, February 10
10 February 2022
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
(the "Company")
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022
The Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2022 is available for inspection at the Company's website (https://www.menhaden.com) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de