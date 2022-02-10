DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Feb-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF
DEALING DATE: 09/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 19.9362
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42869036
CODE: PR1R
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 142316 EQS News ID: 1279184 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279184&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 10, 2022 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)