Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 540811 ISIN: DE0005408116 Ticker-Symbol: ARL 
Xetra
10.02.22
13:37 Uhr
28,660 Euro
+0,520
+1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AAREAL BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAREAL BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,62028,66013:40
28,62028,64013:53
PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 12:22
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which has been a major shareholder in Aareal Bank AG for almost three years, with a disclosed shareholding of 6.3%, has today sent a public letter to the company's Supervisory Board.

The letter can be found here: https://www.teleioscapital.com/documents/2022-02-10-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Aareal.pdf

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: teleioscapital@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000

AAREAL BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.