DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 10-Feb-2022 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company)

10 February 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 09 February 2022, Craig McGregor, Retail Director, purchased 2,548 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company at an average price of GBP1.95 per share.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Craig McGregor a) Name 2. Reason for the notification Retail Director a) Position/status Initial Notification b) Initial notification/Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Superdry Plc a) Name 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 5 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Purchase of ordinary shares of 5 pence each b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1.GBP1.95 1.2,548 Price Volume d) Aggregated information 1.GBP4,968.60 1.2,584 09 February 2022 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) f) Place of the transaction For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 Sequence No.: 142305 EQS News ID: 1279151 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279151&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)