

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.32 billion, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $1.85 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 billion or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $25.25 billion from $22.46 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $25.25 Bln vs. $22.46 Bln last year.



