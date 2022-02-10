Transparency Market Research: Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Expand at CAGR of 12.1% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

-The healthcare business is expected to observe a rise in demand for antimicrobial coatings, which is expected to propel the global antimicrobial coatings market

-As consumers spend more money on nutritious organic foods, there is a growing need for antimicrobial coatings in the food & beverage industry, which is likely to drive sales

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial coatings market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2020. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The market is likely to reach the mark of US$ 6.7 Bn by 2031. The fundamental purpose of an antimicrobial coating is to protect humans from harmful germs and reduce the risk of infection while also protecting the application's surface.

Medical/health care, textiles, mold remediation, indoor air quality, food, and construction are a few key application areas of antimicrobial coatings. These coatings are also effective in a variety of other situations where microbe-free environments are required. Antimicrobial coatings can be applied to a surface using a variety of techniques, including thin film coating, the draw-down process, spin coating, and spraying.

The medical/health care segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result, the demand for antimicrobial coatings is expected to rise as the medical/health care business expands. Medical/health care is a priority for manufacturers, since this segment's share of the antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Consumers globally are becoming more aware of the advantages of antimicrobial coatings, which is likely to propel the global antimicrobial coatings market. Manufacturers in the global market have a lot of room for the expansion during the forecast period.

Medical gadgets with antimicrobial coatings help to lower infection rates. The global antimicrobial coatings market is expanding due to increasing government healthcare spending and rising acceptance of items with antimicrobial coatings. Antimicrobial coatings are becoming more common in surgical equipment, implanted devices, and other medical devices.

In 2020, the global antimicrobial coatings market was dominated by the surface modifications and coatings segment, according to product type. Rise in demand for antimicrobial powder coatings in different industries, such as construction, food, and medical/health care can be credited with such high growth of the segment.

Regionally, the global antimicrobial coatings market is likely to be dominated by North America throughout the forecast period. Growth prospects of the healthcare business is predicted to present enormous prospects for producers of antimicrobial coatings. The market in North America is expected to be driven by technological advancements and rising product acceptance in different industries such as health care, mold remediation, packaging, consumer electronics, construction, food, etc.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Growth Drivers

The health care business has a high demand for inorganic silver antimicrobial coating solutions based on silver zeolite, colloidal silver, silver salts, or ion exchange resins, complex glasses incorporating metal ions, and nano-silver

The industry is witnessing an increase in the need for antimicrobial coatings. In order to meet the rising demand for antimicrobial-protected instruments, developing nations are spending more on the health care industry.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

RPM International Inc.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Sherwin-Williams Company

Diamond Vogel Paints

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

Surface Modifications and Coatings

Application

Indoor Air Quality

Mold Remediation

Medical/Health Care

Antimicrobial Textiles

Construction

Food

Others

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes

